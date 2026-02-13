Women’s Wrestling Wins Conference Championship For 3rd Consecutive Year

AD

After winning their first two SLIAC Women’s Wrestling Championships with ease, the 2026 title will be remembered for the come back that Schreiner University put together to keep their streak alive. The Mountaineers were down by nine points entering the championship round before winning seven of the weight classes including five by pin. However two-time defending champion Schreiner also had eight chances for a title with seven head-to-head matches against Huntingdon. The Mountaineers quickly took the momentum when Jackelyn Sanchez started the scoring in the 103 pound match. Up 3-2, Sanchez opened the match up with a five point run before finishing the match off 13-2 for a technical fall win. Mia Brown continued the run for the Mountaineers with a win by pin at 117 pounds, giving Schreiner the lead. Schreiner followed with wins at 124 pounds (Jacey Kutz), 131 pounds (Jania Dunigan), 138 pounds (Joy Jackson), 160 pounds (Alexis Bailey), and 207 pounds (Faith Macharia). In her third-place match at 117 pounds, Schreiner’s Morgan Pinzon set the championship record by winning by pin in just 27-seconds. Her teammate Jania Dunigan was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Meet after winning the 131 pound weight class for the second straight year. Schreiner finished with 128.5 points and remain the only program to lay claim as a SLIAC Women’s Wrestling Champion, having won all three years the conference has sponsored the sport.

2026 Champions – Schreiner

Coaching Staff – Schreiner

Outstanding Wrestler of the Meet – Jania Dunigan, Schreiner

Women’s Final Team Scores

1 – Schreiner (128.5)

2 – Huntingdon (108.5)

3 – McMurry (31.5)

4 – Eureka (10.5)

5 – Lyon (8.5)

6 – Westminster (2.0)

Individual Champions

103 – Jackelyn Sanchez, Schreiner

110 – Mia Brown, Schreiner

124 – Jacey Kuntz, Schreiner

131 – Jania Dunigan, Schreiner

138 – Joy Jackson, Schreiner

160 – Alexis Bailey, Schreiner

207 – Faith Maharia, Schreiner