Wrexham’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney team up with Eva Longoria to co-own Mexican soccer team

todayApril 29, 2024

FX

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made underdog Welsh football club Wrexham AFC a winner, and Variety reports they are apparently hoping to put their Midas touch on Mexico’s century-old Club Necaxa.

According to the trade, one of the team’s investors, Eva Longoria, brought the pair into the fold, and Rob and Ryan purchased a stake in the team.

The co-chairs of Wrexham spun their enthusiasm — and money — into team promotions for Wrexham, as well as five Emmys for their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. The trade reports their role inside the team isn’t yet known, but Variety speculates they could be eyeing a similar series spotlight for Necaxa, which like Wrexham is beloved, but hasn’t been competitive in years.

The team is currently 14th in Mexico and 23rd in North America, according to FootballDatabase.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

