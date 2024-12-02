AD
Local News

Yellow Out Campaign makes contribution to inclusive playground

todayDecember 2, 2024

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $10,000 contribution from The Yellow Out Campaign which will be used towards the fundraising efforts for the new inclusive playground at Guadalupe Park.  This donation will play a vital role in supporting the goal of raising funds to install a wheelchair-accessible playground designed to serve children of all abilities.

The Yellow Out Campaign, based in Houston, is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for spina bifida and promoting inclusion for people of all abilities.  The organization has a longstanding commitment to supporting the development of inclusive playgrounds and play experiences throughout South Central Texas.  Their partnership with the Kerrville community aligns with their mission to eliminate social and physical barriers and provide children with opportunities to play freely, regardless of ability.

The organization was founded by Reaghan Velasquez, a 2023 graduate of Schreiner University and has been instrumental in supporting inclusive playground initiatives in the region.  “Kerrville has always been a place where I found independence and opportunity, and I’m proud to give back to this community that means so much to me,” said Velasquez.

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Foundation (KPRF), a partnership between the City of Kerrville and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, is accepting donations for this project, which can be made online or by mail and are tax-deductible.  To contribute to the inclusive playground campaign, visit https://cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com/erp/donate, or mail checks to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country at 241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

