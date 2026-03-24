ZZ Top bringing their tour to Mexico and South America

(L-R) Elwood Francis, Frank Beard, and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform on stage at Viejas Casino & Resort on November 02, 2025 in Alpine, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

ZZ Top has expanded their 2026 The Big One! tour to include dates in Mexico and South America.

The band will play three shows in Mexico, starting with a Nov. 9 concert in Guadalajara, and followed by shows in Mexico City and Monterrey.

The tour then heads to South America — the band’s first time there in 16 years — starting Nov. 16 in Santiago, Chile. The tour will then hit three cities in Brazil, before wrapping Nov. 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“ZZ Top is looking forward to bringing its rock ‘n’ roll roadshow back to our amigos in Argentina, Brazil and Chile and they know that we’re ready to rock,” says Billy F Gibbons. “We are always excited to be with our longtime friends, fans and followers en Mexico.”

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets for most shows going on sale Friday. Tickets for shows in Santiago and Buenos Aires go on sale to the general public April 17.

ZZ Top’s next concert is Tuesday in Greeley, Colorado. They will also be bringing The Big One! tour to Europe, with a mix of festival appearances and headlining dates. The tour starts June 13 in Estonia.

A complete list of dates can be found at ZZTop.com.