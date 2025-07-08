AD
Local News

161 people in Kerr County missing

todayJuly 8, 2025

Background
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, officials said at least 161 people are still missing in Kerr County, including five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic, following deadly floods in the Hill Country.  Governor Abbott also confirmed that 94 people have been confirmed dead in Kerr and Kendall counties, and another 15 fatalities have been reported statewide.

At least 111 deaths have been confirmed in six counties.  Officials confirm that at least 18 people are still missing in multiple counties.

Nearly 1,200 Texas personnel and 975 vehicles are engaged in ongoing search-and-rescue operations in the area, according to Abbott’s office, with 20 agencies on the ground to support.

“We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for,” Abbott said.  Abbott said he spoke with President Trump Tuesday morning.  Trump has issued a disaster declaration for the Central Texas area that has “opened up access to more funding and resources,” including debris removal and assistance for individuals eligible to apply.

A special session will start in Texas July 21 and at the top of its agenda will be helping communities, like in Kerr County, Kendall County, as well as Central Texas and the Big County – all areas affected by the floods of the past week.  “We want to make sure that we end that session, we end it making sure these communities are better, more resilient and have the resources that they need for the next chapter of their lives.”

Written by: Michelle Layton

