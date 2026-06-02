‘On the Play for Veterans’ TCG Tourney announced

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Offering thousands of dollars in prizes, the first “On the Play for Veterans” Trading Card Game (TCG) Tournament will bring a mix of competitive and casual play for participants of all skill levels to Kerrville on Saturday, June 20. “The Kerr County Veterans Service Office is proud to partner with Hearts of the Cards and M.A.D.E. Cards & Collectibles to present this event. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got years of experience or are a beginner – this new event promises a lot of fun,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

This inaugural event will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville, and plans are to make it a yearly event.

The main event will showcase Magic: The Gathering in Standard Gym Leader Challenge and Build and Battle. Pokemon players can also join in multiple formats, including Standard, Gym Leader Challenge and Build and Battle. Prizes will be awarded across all events.

In addition to a full day of gaming, the event will include a special veteran recognition component to honor the service and sacrifice of those who have served our country. Representatives from the Kerr County Veterans Service Office will be on-site to provide information, answer questions and assist veterans and their families in accessing the benefits they have earned. By bringing together community, competition and recognition, this event aims to bridge generations through a shared passion for gaming, while supporting those who have served.

Registration is currently open for the Magic: The Gathering Standard main event. Participants for all other events may register in-person on the day of the tournament, beginning at 10 a.m. Special Free Play. Note that, while each tournament event requires a registration fee, free play areas will be available at no cost throughout the venue, offering space for casual games and community engagement.

Magic players can participate in side events such as Win-a-Box Commander and Draft tournaments. Pokemon players will have access to Gym Leader Challenge and Build and Battle events, featuring a variety of prizes provided by event sponsors, including booster packs and promotional items.

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