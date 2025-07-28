AD
Local News

2025 Kerrville Triathlon planning halted due to flood aftermath

todayJuly 28, 2025

The primary partners behind the annual Kerrville Triathlon – Super League Triathlon, High Five Events, and the City of Kerrville – have jointly announced that planning for the 2025 event, scheduled for Sept. 27-28, 2025, will not move forward.

The decision follows the devastating flash flood that struck Kerr County on July 4, 2025, causing widespread damage to the Guadalupe River, key infrastructure, and multiple event venues.  Given the scale of the disaster and the community’s ongoing recovery efforts, coordination and safe execution of the triathlon have been deemed unfeasible at this time.

All parties remain committed to the long-term success of the Kerrville Triathlon and express their gratitude for the community’s support and understanding as the region focuses on rebuilding.

Written by: Michelle Layton

