Local News

$250,000 allocated to flood-impacted school districts in Texas

todayJuly 19, 2025

The U.S. Department of Education announced that it would make $250,000 in funding available from Project SERV (School Emergency Response to Violence) to support students and the community as they recover from the July 4 Hill Country floods.  The pre-approval will enable the Texas Education Agency to distribute these funds to eligible school districts on their needs.

The focus will be on providing students with mental health support as the school year begins and help schools impacted by the disaster get started on time.

According to a news release, Project SERV provides short-term funding for education-related services in local communities during times of crisis.

A time of crisis is described as a violent or traumatic event that has severely interrupted the learning environment, including weather-related events.

The release said Project SERV’s goal is to help local educational agencies and institutions of higher education recover from such events.

“TEA is grateful for the department’s support through the deployment of these critical resources,” Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath in a news release.  “Our hearts and prayers remain with the Hill Country and affected communities and families as they work to recover from this tragedy.”

Written by: Michelle Layton

