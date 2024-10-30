3 fatalities overnight following Kendall County crash

AD

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that three people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash which occurred in the 500 block of State Highway 46 West shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The KCSO statement said a Ford F-250 was traveling west when it collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla in the eastbound lane.

All three occupants in the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital in San Antonio. The roadway has since reopened after being shut down for several hours. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

