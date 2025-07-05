Kerrville Area Rebuilding & Recovery Fund open for donations

AD

The Kerrville Area Rebuilding & Recovery Fund is gearing up to address the needs and long-term rebuilding efforts of the Kerrville area following the July 4th floods. While immediate needs are being addressed, this fund will remain in place to assist with the ongoing recovery and restoration in the months to come.

This initiative aims to provide immediate and long-term support for affected businesses for repairs, facade improvements, new signage, utility bill payments, and gap funding. The fund will direct resources to Chamber members whose businesses have been negatively impacted by the flood.

In the aftermath of the devastating July 4th floods, all contributions can make a lasting impact.

For more information, contact info@kerrvillechamber.biz

