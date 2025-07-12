$430 million already raised through Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

AD

More than $30 million has been raised so far through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, $5 million of which was distributed on Friday, July 11.

Foundation leadership shared during Friday’s press conference how donations will be put to work through local nonprofits, which will in turn distribute those funds to those in need. The Foundation’s CEO Austin Dickson, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and Chris Avery, chairman of the board of James Avery Artisan jewelry, were in attendance along with grant recipients.

Grants will be allocated across four priority categories identified as the most urgent areas of community need:

~Support for Individuals and Families: $1.25 million

Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Center: $250,000

Mercy Chefs: $250,000

World Central Kitchen: $250,000

Hunt Volunteer Fire Dept: $500,000

~Support for Local Businesses: $1.25 million

LiftFund: $550,000

Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce: $700,000

~Support for First Responders: $1.25 million

Ingram Volunteer Fire Dept.: $250,000

Center Point Volunteer Fire Dept.: $250,000

Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Dept.: $250,000

The Divide Volunteer Fire Dept.: $250,000

Hunt Volunteer Fire Dept.: $250,000

~Support for Crisis Response: $1.25 million

Schreiner University: $450,000

Kerrville Pets Alive!: $150,000

Freeman Fritts: $150,000

Arcadia Live Theater: $62,500

Cavalry Temple Church: $62,500

Trinity Baptist Church: $62,500

First Methodist Church: $62,500

First Presbyterian Church: $62,500

Light on the Hill: $62,500

Ingram ISD: $62,500

Notre Dame Catholic Church: $62,500

The grants are already being disbursed, according to the foundation. To ensure future funding decisions are guided by community voices, the foundation also introduced plans to form a Community Advisory Committee, which will include local nonprofit leaders, residents and stakeholders who will help advise on long-term recovery investments and equitable resource distribution, says the foundation.

The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas sits at 120.

At least 96 deaths, including 36 children, have been confirmed in Kerr County. 161 people in Kerr County are known to still be missing, including five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic, according to Kerr County officials.

