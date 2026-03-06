Abbott activates state resources ahead of possible severe weekend weather

AD

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said state emergency response resources were activated for a severe weather threat expected to impact portions of Texas this weekend. “Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to help local officials respond to potential severe weather across the state,” said Abbott in a press release.

The storm, according to state meteorologists, could bring hazardous conditions including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding and possible tornadoes. The National Weather Service (NWS) said multiple storms are expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms beginning late Wednesday across north Texas. As the week goes on, the storm risk is expected to shift to parts of northwest Texas such as the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country and Concho Valley. Later in the week, the storm is expected to shift back towards north, northeast and central Texas.

The governor’s office said the following state emergency response resources are available to support severe weather local response operations:

~Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Task Force 1 and Task Force 2)

~Texas Division of Emergency Management

~Texas National Guard

~Texas Dept. of Transportation

~Texas A&M Forest Service

~Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept.

~Texas Dept. of Public Safety

~Texas Dept. of State Health Services

~Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

~Public Utility Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

