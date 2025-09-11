Abbott issues executive order on THC products

AD

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday directing state agencies to take immediate steps to restrict minors’ access to hemp-derived THC products and strengthen oversight across Texas. The order comes after lawmakers failed to pass legislation banning THC sales to those under 21 during the second special session, which adjourned on September 3.

Some of the key actions in the executive order on THC products include:

~Ban sales to minors: The Dept. of State Health Services and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission must prohibit sales to anyone under 21, requiring government-issued ID verification. Retailers who fail to comply could lose their licenses.

~Review and revise rules: DSHS must consider tougher testing and labeling requirements, higher licensing fees to fund enforcement, and improved record keeping to aid oversight.

~Boost enforcement: DSHS, TABC, and the Department of Public Safety are instructed to coordinate efforts and partner with local law enforcement to increase enforcement statewide.

~Study long-term regulation: TABC, DSHS, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and other agencies will study a regulatory framework similar to House Bill 309 to create a transparent system that protects children while preserving adult access.

Abbott emphasized that the order is meant to balance child protection with consumer rights by ensuring adult Texans can still access legal THC products under clear regulations.

“While these products would still benefit from the kind of comprehensive regulation set by the Texas Legislature for substances like alcohol and tobacco, my executive order makes sure that kids are kept safe and parents have peace of mind now, and that consumers know the products they purchase are tested and labeled responsibly,” Abbott said.

