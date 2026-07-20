Abbott visits Kerrville Monday and provides update on recent floods

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Governor Greg Abbott today surveyed flood-damaged communities by helicopter and provided an update on Texas’ ongoing response to severe floods that impacted large parts of the state. Abbott conducted an aerial assessment of flood damage across the Kerrville Area, observing impacts to neighborhoods, roadways, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. The Governor was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer for the aerial assessment, according to a release from Abbott’s office.

Following the aerial tour, Abbott met with emergency management officials to receive the latest updates on search and rescue operations, debris removal, infrastructure restoration, and recovery efforts. He reaffirmed that the State of Texas is providing all necessary resources, including personnel, aircraft, boats, high-water vehicles, and other assets, to support local response efforts and assist affected families. The Governor also urged Texans in impacted areas to continue monitoring local forecasts, avoid flooded roadways, and follow guidance from state and local officials.

“I want to thank all the first responders, volunteers, and our fellow Texans for the swift and effective response to the floods,” said Governor Abbott. “We are now transitioning into the process of cleanup and rebuilding. The state is working with local officials to expidite debris removal and accelerate the rebuilding process. We have identified about 490 homes that sustained damage. If you want to donate to assist your fellow Texans who have been affected by these horrific floods, please visit rebuildtx.org.”

The Governor was joined at Monday’s press conference by TDEM Chief Kid, General Suelzer, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, local emergency management officials, and other state, and local leaders supporting response and recovery efforts.

Texans can find the latest flood resources, preparedness information, and recovery assistance at disaster.texas.gov and Texas ready.gov. Current road conditions are available at DriveTexas.org.

The State of Texas remains in an elevated response posture and will continue working closely with local, state, and federal partners until the threat has passed and communities are on the path to full recovery, the governor said.

During a Friday news conference, Abbott issued a major disaster declaration for at least 28 of the hardest-hit counties after historic rainfall caused widespread flooding. First responders and state and local counties rescued more than 500 people last week during the floods. Two people died as a result of the flooding last week, including Kerr County resident John Mark Steward. His body was recovered near Center Point after he was swept away approximately 20 miles while in an RV.

Texas Game Warden officials said Saturday that they made 153 rescues, 92 evacuations and five pet evacuations. Abbott credited lessons learned from last year’s catastrophic flooding with helping improve this year’s emergency response.

“Because of everything that was learned and experienced in the flood last year, everybody in Texas has been far more prepared to deal with what has happened this year,” Abbott said. “There again is one reason why lives have been saved.”

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