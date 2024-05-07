Alford appointed as new Kerr County Clerk

AD

During a special session Monday, May 6, the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court formally accepted the resignation of Kerr County Clerk Ian Collum and appointed Nadene Alford as the county’s new county clerk. Collum cited health reasons for the reason why he decided to resign, Alford will serve through December 31, 2024.

Alford joined the Kerr County Clerk’s Office in 1985 in the lands division. In 2007, she moved over to the tax office as elections coordinator, ultimately obtaining a CERA (Certified Elections/Registration Administrator)designation and being distinguished as a Texas Registered Elections Officer (REO). In 2018, she became Chief deputy of the tax office.

According to Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, Alford has extensive experience in every aspect of the county clerk’s office that will help it move forward effectively. Kelly added that 2024 is a bit unusual in that there are four elections slated, including the November General Election. The court voted 4-0 (Commissioner Pct. 2 Rich Paces absent) to name Alford as the county clerk to fill Collum’s unexpired term.

Kelly read Collum’s notice, in which Collum said he was grateful for the opportunities he was given to serve, credited his fellow staff members for their support and offered to help as much as he could with the impending transition.

