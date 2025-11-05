AD
Amazon and Walmart announce major Thanksgiving dinner deals in midst of government shutdown

todayNovember 5, 2025

Amazon has announced it’s offering a Thanksgiving meal deal to help Americans put food on the table for less this year.  The deal starts Nov. 12 and lasts through Nov. 27.  Customers will receive an 8-pound Butterball frozen turkey and the following Reser’s side dishes: homestyle stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and green bean casserole, along with Amazon Grocery crescent rolls and a holiday pie.

In October, Walmart announced its “Thanksgiving Meal Basket” for under $40.  The meal bundle includes over 20 items Walmart says will feed 10 people for under $4 per person.  The deal is available both in-store and online.  Online shoppers can purchase the entire meal as a “one-click basket.”

The basket contains over 20 items (some canned, some pre-made, some fresh) including a turkey, potatoes, stuffing mix, fried onions, pie crusts, and boxed macaroni and cheese, among other ingredients.

“We know every dollar and minute counts – which is why we are offering a low priced one-click Thanksgiving Meal Basket featuring iconic brands like Butterball and Stove Top alongside trusted Walmart private-brand items,” John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement included with Walmart’s announcement.

Written by: Michelle Layton

