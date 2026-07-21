American doctor previously infected with Ebola in DRC returns to US

Serge, an international Christian missions organization, has confirmed that American medical missionary Dr. Peter Stafford, his wife, Dr. Rebekah Stafford, and their four children have arrived safely in the United States. (Courtesy of Serge)

(NEW YORK) — The American doctor who contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has returned to the United States.

Dr. Peter Stafford; his wife, Dr. Rebekah Stafford; and their four children arrived safely on Monday, according to Serge, the international Christian missionary group that employs the couple.

“I am filled with gratitude to God for preserving my life, to all those who prayed on my behalf, and to the many medical providers who cared for me. I am feeling well and thankful to be reunited with Rebekah and the kids,” Peter Stafford said in a statement. “Our prayers continue for those in Congo who are facing this devastating epidemic and for the ongoing efforts to control the disease.”

Peter Stafford tested positive while working with patients in the DRC and was evacuated to Germany to receive specialty care. He was hospitalized at Charité University Hospital in Berlin.

Rebekah Stafford and their four children were also evacuated to Germany and moved into a separate space at the hospital as high-risk contacts.

The family was discharged from the hospital earlier this month and Peter Stafford has remained Ebola free since May 30, according to Serge. U.S. health authorities are in regular contact with Peter Stafford, Serge said.

“Our hearts remain deeply saddened for our Congolese friends and colleagues and those impacted by this outbreak,” Matt Allison, executive director of Serge, said in a statement. “Our mission is more critical than ever as we mobilize medical support and resources to partners in the area.”

Allison continued, “Thank you to those who have prayed and given sacrificially to this work. Also, we would like to express our immense gratitude to the many international organizations, governments, and partners who cared for the Stafford family and brought them home safely.”

The outbreak was first detected in the DRC’s northeastern province of Ituri, with cases officially confirmed by the health ministry on May 15. It marks the 17th outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the DRC, which is Africa’s second-largest country and its fourth-most populous nation.

Congo’s Health Minister Roger Kamba said during a press briefing on Monday evening that the DRC has now recorded 808 confirmed Ebola cases and 192 deaths. In neighboring Uganda, at least 19 cases — mostly linked to travel — and two deaths have been confirmed, according to the Ugandan health ministry.