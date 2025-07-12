Antler Stadium serves as hub for weekend volunteers for flood recovery

AD

Anyone wanting to volunteer Sunday, July 13, to aid in flood recovery can head to Tivy Antler Stadium, located at Highway 16 and Holdsworth Drive in Kerrville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Texas Department of Emergency Management secured this location as the official registration and check-in site for volunteers wanting to help this weekend.

Upon arrival at the stadium, volunteers will be required to sign waivers and undergo a brief safety orientation before starting any assignments. “This organized effort will help ensure a safe and effective response as the community comes together to support neighbors in need,” Kerrville officials said in a statement.

All volunteers must register in advance through Texas Community Recovery. For more information, visit www.tcr.communityos.org.

