Local News

Arctic front expected to arrive tonight

todayJanuary 13, 2024

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service forecast office has issued a winter weather advisory for Kerr County and the rest of the Texas Hill Country and expects the front to arrive starting 6 p.m. tonight.  The advisory cautions the public that the front will mean extremely cold temperatures for the next four days and will bring with it a 20-40% chance of freezing rain.

“We expect to see ice accumulations here of anywhere from .01″ to .10″, with the highest accumulations most likely to be along the east of I-35,” said Kerr County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas.  Freezing rain is especially possible over bridges and overpasses.  Thomas said, “if you must be out driving, then please travel cautiously as the ice can make the roadways super slick.”

The NSW predicts the temperatures to drop into the teens on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.  “There is the potential for more than 60 hours of freezing temperatures in some places,” said Thomas.  Kerr County officials remind citizens to actively protect their pipes, plants, and pets, and remember to check on people who may be at-risk.  For more information on how to keep pets and outdoor animals safe, visit the Kerr County Animal Service’s website.

Residents are encouraged to continue checking weather statements, as additional wind chill and other warnings are expected.  The NWS will have its next briefing on Sunday, January 14, at 2 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

