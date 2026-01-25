Area schools announce winter weather-affected closures

AD

Several Hill Country-area schools have announced plans to cancel or delay classes on Monday due to winter weather.

~The entire Alamo Colleges District system’s classes, services and events will be closed or canceled on Monday, Jan. 26. The system said it “will continue to monitor weather conditions” with regards to any further updates.

~All Bandera ISD district offices, schools and all extracurricular activities will be canceled on Monday, Jan. 26.

~The Boerne ISD announced that all of its campuses will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. The district said that all after-school activities on Monday will be canceled or postponed.

~On Saturday afternoon, Comfort ISD announced all schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, due to inclement weather. The district also said it anticipates returning to a regular schedule Tuesday but encourages parents to check its website and social media channels for updates.

~In a Facebook post, Fredericksburg ISD started that the district will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. The district said that it will continue to monitor weather conditions for any other changes.

~Harper ISD Superintendent Bonnie Stewart said the district would be closed Monday due to cold temperatures and possible icy roads. “At this time, classes will resume as normal on Tuesday. However, we will continue to monitor the weather and will make adjustments as needed,” Stewart said.

~Hunt ISD said it will be closed Monday, and institute a 10:00 a.m. start for Tuesday classes.

~Due to the weather affecting our area, Ingram ISD is canceling school for Monday, Jan. 26. All school activities and events are canceled for Monday. Ingram ISD is on a delayed start until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Buses are expected to run two hours later than normal on Tuesday.

~Kerrville ISD will close all district offices and schools on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said on Sunday. Normal school operations were expected to resume Tuesday, but the district said it would continue to monitor weather and road conditions. Any updates would be posted to the district’s website and social media channels.

~Schreiner University will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to continued icy conditions and sub-freezing temps.

