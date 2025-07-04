Area shelters, reunification centers set up following floods

AD
Kerr County officials have set up temporary shelters and reunification centers following Friday’s flooding. The list below will be updated when more information is available:
SHELTERS:
~Comfort High School, 143 U.S. Highway 87 North, Comfort 78013
~The Immanuel Lutheran Church, 318 High Street, Comfort 78013
~The Lobby Coffee Shop, 523 Seventh Street, Comfort 78013
~Cavalry Temple Church, 3000 Texas Loop 534, Kerrville 78028
~Notre Dame Catholic Church, 909 Main Street, Kerrville 78028
~Schreiner University Event Center, 2100 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville 78028
First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville 78028
REUNIFICATION CENTERS:
~Ingram Elementary School, 125 Brave Run W, Ingram 78025
~Arcadia Live, 717 Water St., Kerrville 78028
AD