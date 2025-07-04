AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Area shelters, reunification centers set up following floods

todayJuly 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Kerr County officials have set up temporary shelters and reunification centers following Friday’s flooding.  The list below will be updated when more information is available:

SHELTERS:

~Comfort High School, 143 U.S. Highway 87 North, Comfort 78013

~The Immanuel Lutheran Church, 318 High Street, Comfort 78013

~The Lobby Coffee Shop, 523 Seventh Street, Comfort 78013

~Cavalry Temple Church, 3000 Texas Loop 534, Kerrville 78028

~Notre Dame Catholic Church, 909 Main Street, Kerrville 78028

~Schreiner University Event Center, 2100 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville 78028

First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville 78028

REUNIFICATION CENTERS:

~Ingram Elementary School, 125 Brave Run W, Ingram 78025

~Arcadia Live, 717 Water St., Kerrville 78028

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%