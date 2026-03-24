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Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde’s biggest fans help her reveal the track list for ‘Wild’

todayMarch 24, 2026

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Ashley McBryde’s ‘Wild’ jacket (Courtesy Ashley McBryde)

The track list for Ashley McBryde’s fifth studio album, Wild, is out now, and she delivered it in a very unique way. 

Last week 11 patches were mailed to Ashley’s top fans, who are members of her The Trybe fan club. The patches correspond to the ones on the jacket Ashley wears on the Wild cover, and each one included instructions on how to unlock a song title on Ashley’s website. 

Each title is displayed on a replica of the jacket on the site, and if you can manage to get the password that unlocked each song, you can hear a preview of all 11 tracks. 

You can also enter to win one of five limited-edition replicas of the jacket.

Here’s the complete track listing for Ashley McBryde’s Wild, which drops May 8:
“Rattlesnake Preacher”
“Arkansas Mud”
“Water in the River”
“Creosote”
“Bottle Tells Me So”
“What If We Don’t”
“Lines in the Carpet”
“Behind Bars”
“Hand Me Downs”
“Wild”
“Ten to Midnight”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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