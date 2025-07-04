At least 24 people killed in July 4th flooding

AD

Kerr County officials say at least 24 people are dead and more than 22 missing following the “catastrophic” July Fourth flooding with a massive search-and-rescue response still ongoing.

“We remain in a search-and-rescue posture right now,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a Friday evening press conference. Abbott also signed a disaster declaration for several Central Texas counties to open them up to federal aid.

The ages and identities of most of those who died are unknown at this time, but one of the victims was a local camp director, according to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

The number of those still missing was provided by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, who said the tally was comprised of children who were at Camp Mystic in Hunt. There have also been reports of missing adults after the Guadalupe River water level rose from 7 feet to nearly 30 in a matter of hours early Friday morning in Hunt.

Officials said hundreds of State law enforcement personnel and rescue teams have been deployed to the area, and more are expected to arrive over the holiday weekend to bolster the recovery efforts. “Every resource the DPS has is being used here today,” said Department of Public Safety Director Freeman Martin.

The Texas National Guard said more than 200 people were rescued or evacuated, including 167 by helicopter. Officials said they are still concerned about the impact of more rain that has been forecasted.

Multiple shelters were coordinated Friday for those forced to evacuate, including at First United Methodist Church (321 Thompson Drive) and Ingram Elementary School in Ingram. The American Red Cross is assisting with reunification efforts; if you’re looking for someone after the floods, call (800) 733-2767.

