Local News

Athena returns to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

todayMarch 6, 2026

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center announced on Thursday that Athena, a great horned owl, returned to her favorite garden nest and laid one egg this year.  “Athena has become part of the spring experience at the Wildflower Center,” a spokesperson said.

In 2025, Athena laid two eggs above the entrance to the Center’s Courtyard and while this year she only laid a single egg, the process will remain the same.  Female great horned owls will typically begin laying eggs from mid-February to early March and will incubate the eggs for roughly 30 to 37 days.  The male partner will hunt and provide food for the female as she stays and protects the egg.

A second egg could still be in the future as Athena could lay one within 1-4 days after the first.  Athena will remain on her egg (or eggs) through rain or shine until they hatch, after which, the owlets will remain in the nest for 4 to 8 weeks as they learn to fly.

According to the center, Athena has consistently been there for her eggs except for one year, where she abandoned her eggs.  The owl was even awarded the title of Austin’s Official Owl Ambassador in 2025 by Austin Mayor Kirk Watson due to her loyalty to her nest at The Center.

While visitors are able to see Athena, a live camera has been set up through a partnership with Cornell Lab of Ornithology.  The stream will remain on through the duration of Athena’s time at The Center.

Written by: Michelle Layton

