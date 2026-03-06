Bluebonnets set to peak mid-April

AD

Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg, the country’s largest working farm with over 200 acres in the Hill Country, recently predicted, “on a scale of one to 10, we’re going to be lucky to be a four because of the drought we’ve been in the last two years.” His comments came after being asked about the 2026 wildflower season.

Even with decades of experience, the founder of Wildseed Farms, John Thomas, said this year has its own unique challenges. “You need September, October, November rains,” John said. “If you don’t get germination, you don’t get plants.”

Wildflowers rely heavily on timely rainfall, especially in the fall. Seeds typically begin germinating with rain from September through November. But this season, that rain never came.

“You’re going to see a little bit of color, but nothing like we’re used to in the Hill Country. That doesn’t mean it’s over forever, it just means this season is going to be a little sparse.” If you are hoping to see Hill Country bluebonnets at their peak, he recommends visiting between April 10 and April 15. That is historically one of the most reliable windows for blooms, even in lean years.

Despite the disappointing conditions, Thomas says wildflower lovers shouldn’t lose hope. Wildflower seeds can remain dormant for years, waiting patiently for the right amount of moisture. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin has already released its annual forecast, reminding Texans that there has never been a year without blooms. You just may need to hunt a bit harder to find them.

