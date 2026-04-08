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Buck Country Music News

Brantley Gilbert’s red, white and blue tour

todayApril 8, 2026

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Brantley Gilbert’s The Real American Tour (Courtesy Brantley Gilbert)

Brantley Gilbert’s gearing up for The Real American Tour, which is set to kick off May 1 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Opening acts will vary on the 35-city run, which wraps Sept. 12 at the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa.

While the name of the tour may hint at Brantley’s political outlook, he’s also a partner and investor in the beer of the same name. 

Tour presales are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public Friday.

Expect to hear Brantley’s new radio single, “Good Damn,” the first taste of his upcoming eighth studio album. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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