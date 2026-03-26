Bruce Springsteen ready for blowback from upcoming political tour: ‘That’s fine with me’

Bruce Springsteen performs during the Defend Minnesota! benefit concert at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, January 30, 2026. (Photo by Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen hasn’t made it a secret that his upcoming Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour is going to get political, and he doesn’t care if that ruffles a few feathers.

In an interviews with the Minnesota Star Tribune, The Boss comes right out and says, “The tour is going to be political and very topical about what’s going on in the country,” noting he doesn’t concern himself about possible blowback for taking a stand.

“My job is very simple: I do what I want to do, I say what I want to say and then people get to say what they want to say about it,” he says. “Those are the rules of my game. That’s fine with me.”

He adds, “I don’t worry about if you’re going to lose this part of your audience. I’ve always had a feeling about the position we play culturally, and I’m still deeply committed to that idea of the band. The blowback is just part of it. I’m ready for all that.”

For Springsteen, speaking out is more important than ever considering the current climate.

“I don’t know of another time when the country has been as critically challenged and our basic ideas and values as critically challenged as they are right now,” he says. “It’s a critical, critical moment.”

And fans can expect the rocker to get his message across through the songs he chooses to play each night.

“The E Street Band is built for hard times. It always was,” he notes. “These are the moments when I think we can be of real value and real worth to the community. These are moments that fill the band with purpose, so I try to fill the set list around those ideas.”

The tour kicks off Tuesday in Minneapolis.