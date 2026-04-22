Eagles release live recording of ‘Best of My Love’ from ‘One of These Nights’ reissue

Cover of Eagles ‘One of These Nights’ (Rhino)

Eagles will be reissuing their 1975 album, One of These Nights, on May 1, and they’ve just shared another bonus track from the release.

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) includes a previously unreleased concert, recorded Sept. 28, 1975, at Anaheim Stadium in California. They’re previewing the concert with the digital release of a live performance of the On the Border track “Best of My Love.”

The concert features Eagles members Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon and Don Felder performing tracks from One of These Nights, as well as other hits. The show, Leadon’s final performance with the band, features his eventual replacement, Joe Walsh, joining them for the encore to perform his track “Rocky Mountain Way.”

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) will be released as a three-CD/Blu-ray set, featuring a new mix of the album and the 1975 concert. The Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos and high-res stereo mixes of both the album and concert. It will also be available digitally and as a three-LP set featuring the new album mix and the concert. All formats are available for preorder now.

The deluxe reissue is coming out just one day before the Eagles headline New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2. They also have May shows in Atlanta; Nashville; Arlington, Texas; and Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.