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Rev Rock Report

Bryan Adams’ ‘Bare Bones’ getting first-ever vinyl release

todayJuly 9, 2026

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Bryan Adams’ ‘Bare Bones’ (Bad Records)

Bryan Adams’ 2010 acoustic album is getting its first vinyl release.

Bare Bones features acoustically arranged versions of songs Adams performed during his spring 2010 Bare Bones Tour, where he was backed by pianist Gary Breit.

The album includes acoustic takes of such Adams classics as “Heaven,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Summer of ’69,” “Straight From the Heart” and “All for Love.”

The new two-LP vinyl edition will be released Aug. 28. It will feature new cover art, as well as a newly added performance of “Here I Am,” the tune written for the movie Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. This version was recorded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2025.

Bare Bones is available for preorder now.

Adams will kick off a new set of North American tour dates on July 24 in St. Louis, Missouri. The tour wraps Aug. 16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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