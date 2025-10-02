Bulky/Large item curbside pickup begins Oct. 6

AD

The City of Kerrville Public Works Department is reminding residents about its upcoming curbside bulky items collection scheduled for the month of October. This service is available for residential units with an active City of Kerrville solid waste account.

Collection weeks are based on your regular garbage pickup day. Residents need to place their items curbside by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week, or ideally the weekend before.

~Monday trash day: Collection runs Oct. 6-9, 2025

~Tuesday trash day: Collection runs Oct. 13-16, 2025

~Wednesday/Thursday trash day: Collection runs Oct. 20-23, 2025

Important Guidelines:

~Do not place items at the curb that will fit in the trash bin. This service is for large, bulky items such as appliances, furniture, and other oversized items.

~Do not include bagged or containerized household trash.

~Keep items clear of water meters, power lines, vehicles, mailboxes, and utility lines.

~Items containing Freon (e.g., refrigerators) must have a tag from a licensed technician showing the Freon has been removed.

~Carpet must be cut into sections no larger than 6’x6′, rolled, and tied.

Prohibited Items:

~Tires

~New or used oil

~Ammunition

~Yard waste (branches, limbs, grass clippings, etc)

~Fencing

~Paints, chemicals, and hazardous materials

~Construction or remodeling debris (e.g., sheetrock, roofing, lumber, pallets)

~Glass, mirrors, porcelain, or other brittle items

Batteries

Additional Reminders:

~Property owners or tenants are responsible for removing any items not collected due to non-compliance.

~Items left at the curb for more than 10 days May result in Code Enforcement action and a violation notice.

~Scavenging or curbside items without the owner’s permission is prohibited.

If you have large volumes to dispose of or are unsure if your items qualify, contact the City of Kerrville before placing them at the curb. The next bulky items curbside collection is scheduled for March.

For additional information about any of the city’s solid waste services, contact the City of Kerrville at (830) 257-8000, or visit the city’s website at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1643/Collections—Bulky-Waste.

