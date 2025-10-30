AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate National Hiking Day at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, located at 2385 Bandera Hwy. On Monday, Nov. 17, guests can enjoy free park entry all day and participate in an interpretive hike at 10 a.m. National Hiking Day, also known as Take a Hike Day, encourages people to get outdoors, enjoy nature, and explore local trails.

A guided hike is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Trailhead 5 hosted in partnership with Kerrville’s Bird City Committee. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about native birds, plants, and wildlife along the trail, as well as discover how Kerrville is working to promote bird-friendly habitats and conservation throughout the community. The hike is open to all ages and is a great way to experience the park’s natural beauty while learning from local experts.

Kerrville-Schreiner Park spans 517 acres and features an array of natural attractions, including the Texas Master Naturalist Pollinator Garden, a shaded playground, and over 14 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. The community is invited to celebrate National Hiking Day by immersing themselves in the beauty of Kerrville-Schreiner Park and reconnecting with nature on the trails at no cost.

Guests are reminded that the river area remains closed to the public for safety reasons during ongoing cleanup and debris management operations. Additionally, people are reminded to adhere to all posted signage and avoid areas with debris.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

