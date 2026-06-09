Center Point Masonic Lodge presents flood relief funds

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The Rising Star Ranger Masonic Lodge in Center Point presented a $1,560 donation in flood relief funds to area businessman, Bill Baker of Baker’s Plumbing. The donation was a true community effort, as the Masonic Lodge, in cooperation with Annie’s Helping Hands, presented a gift card to The Home Depot on behalf of Texican Rangers Cowboy Action Shooting Club.

Baker lost his home and business during the July 4, 2025, floods. The loss included all of his tools, inventory and more. Baker’s Plumbing has been assisting area nonprofits to rebuild the communities along the river while neglecting his own needs. “This community spirit is recognized and appreciated by those of us who know Bill,” said John Lehman.

Masonic Lodges in Kerr County have collected and redistributed over $40,000 in aid to Kerr County residents. Masonic fundraisers, such as car shows, prize drawings and fish fry events are used to collect money used for high school students scholarships.

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