The City of Fredericksburg has announced an upcoming road closure. West Live Oak between Kerr and Post Oak roads will be closed Friday, August 1 as part of the utility extension project.

Monday through Wednesday, August 4-6, the contractor will be on site sweeping and making final repairs. Wednesday through Friday, August 6-8, the city’s Street Department crews will be completing additional street repairs and paving.

The public is asked to continue to follow posted detours and drive safely near the work zone.

