Local News

City of Kerrville accepting applications for summer aquatics staff

todayDecember 12, 2023

The City of Kerrville is already looking ahead to Summer 2024 and is now accepting applications for employment at the Olympic Pool.  Potential candidates can apply online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/14/Employment.

Lifeguard candidates must be at least 15 years old by May 2024, complete a lifeguard training class, and demonstrate a professional demeanor.  Ellis & Associates lifeguard training classes are provided by the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department to candidates for a fee and will begin in February.  The City will reimburse this fee for those who complete employment through the summer and meet the eligibility criteria.  Training includes a continuous 100-yard swim, treading water without using arms for one minute, and a brick retrieval from 16 feet.  Additionally, candidates should be able to work a minimum of four days a week from late May through mid-August.  Lifeguard experience is required for manager positions.  Lifeguard rates are $14 per hour.

Other employment opportunities include Pool Cashier ($13 per hour), Assistant Pool Manager ($15 per hour), and Pool Manager ($16 per hour).  “Working at the Olympic Pool is a great opportunity to meet new friends, learn valuable work and life skills, and make some summer cash,” Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma said.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

