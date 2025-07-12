City of Kerrville announces new comprehensive website to assist flood victims

AD

The City of Kerrville introduced a new website where residents can receive comprehensive information and resources following the recent Hill Country floods. The new site, www.KerrTogether.com, aims to centralize options for those affected by the disaster.

The site is a united organization of Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KerrEDC), City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB), Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau (KCVB), and the West Kerr Chamber of Commerce.

In a video attached to the site, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. said that Gov. Abbott had set up a free, confidential counseling hotline to support mental health following the flooding. The number is 833-812-2480.

The site states, “During this time, it is imperative to rely on official sources of information and participate in organized, structured relief efforts.”

AD