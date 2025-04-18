City of Kerrville announces road closure beginning Sunday

AD

Jefferson Street and Hays Street will be temporarily closed to thru traffic between Francisco Lemos Street, Quinlan Street and Schreiner Street beginning Sunday, April 27 at 7 a.m. through Monday, April 28 at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

The closure will allow Kerrville Urban Trail System (KUTS) to install new crosswalk artwork on both Jefferson and Hays Streets as part of ongoing public art and pedestrian safety enhancements.

Residents living within the affected area will have access to their homes during this period. Additionally, trash collection will continue without interruption.

Public safety personnel and other drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.

