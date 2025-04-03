AD
Local News

City of Kerrville begins work on Hill Country Drive

todayApril 3, 2025

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, J3 Company, LLC, will continue work on the southern portion of Hill Country Drive for the pedestrian improvements starting Friday, April 4.  Work in this area should be completed by the end of April.

The project, funded by the City of Kerrville and the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Set-Aside (TASA) program, aims to improve the form and function of the City’s sidewalks.  The extent of work will be from the intersection of Granada Place up the curved portion of Hill Country Drive.  Both sides of the existing curve at Hill Country will be reworked requiring a reduction to one lane of traffic to complete the work.  The lane closure is for public safety and the contractor will work with affected residents and businesses to provide access at all times.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 830-258-1221.

Written by: Michelle Layton

