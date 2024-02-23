AD
Local News

City of Kerrville continues making improvements at Water Street/Earl Garrett intersection

todayFebruary 23, 2024

The City of Kerrville’s contractor, Elecnor-Belco, will begin boring the underground channels required to connect the traffic signals at the intersection of Earl Garrett and Water Street on Wednesday, February 28.  The contractor will be rerouting pedestrian traffic during this phase of construction.

The improvements to pedestrian safety and signalization began Feb. 5 and are funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program (TxCDBG) grant.  The project consists of a full intersection and traffic signal rebuild at Water and Earl Garrett to include new curb ramps, new crosswalk, updated pavement markings, and new pedestrian and traffic signal equipment.

During this project, vehicle and pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained, with any road closures indicated by temporary street signage.

For more information, contact the city’s Public Works department at (830) 258-1221.

Written by: Michelle Layton

