City of Kerrville joins International Code Council in celebration of Building Safety Month 2025

Throughout the month of May, the City of Kerrville will participate in the 45th annual Building Safety Month, a worldwide campaign presented by the International Code Council, its members, and partners to promote building safety. This year’s campaign, “Game On!” encourages people to get involved in all aspects of building safety, as well as the important work done by building safety professionals in our communities.

This year’s campaign addresses how building safety impacts everyone on a personal, local, and global level.

~Week 1: The Warm Up, May 1-3, highlights how building safety impacts our daily lives including the places where we work, learn, and play.

~Week 2: May 4-10, highlights Electrical Safety in the home.

~Week 3: May 11-17 encourages preparation for natural hazards such as severe weather, wildfires, and earthquakes.

~Week 4: May 18-24 Fire Safety Tips.

~Week 5: Going Into Overtime, May 25-31, highlights backyard safety.

Learn more about Building Safety Month at www.buildingsafetymonth.org, or join the conversation on social media using #BuildingSafety365.

