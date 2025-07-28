City of Kerrville moving to Stage 4 water conservation conditions

AD

On July 28, 2025, the city manager for the City of Kerrville, declared a water supply emergency for the city’s water system. Pursuant to this declaration, the city manager has determined that the Stage 4 – Severe water conservation conditions is the most appropriate water conservation stage to address this emergency.

The city manager made this declaration following information received from the city’s water utility as to the continuing inoperable status of the city’s water treatment plant. The plant remains inoperable due to the flooding to Nimitz Lake and its impact on the intake equipment, and other areas within.

The city’s entry into Stage 4 takes effect immediately on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 12 a.m. and the city has provided notice in accordance with Section 110-99 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. Be advised that in Stage 4, automatic and hose end sprinklers and soaker hoses are prohibited on all days/times.

City staff will continue to rely on groundwater wells to meet current water usage demands while plant repairs are continuing. Despite the plant remaining inoperable and the emergency declaration, there are no concerns regarding the quality of water being provided. The implementation of Stage 4 is solely a water management measure at this time to aid in prolonging our groundwater supply.

Stage 4 measures are identified in the table provided on the city’s website. Further information regarding the plant repairs, water conservation, and enforcement will be provided in future press releases.

For more information on Stage 4 measures, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov or call (830) 257-8000.

