    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  

    KERV 1230 AM

  

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville Municipal Court closed week of Thanksgiving; Reopen at New Public Safety Facility

todayNovember 20, 2025

The City of Kerrville wants to inform the community that the Municipal Court will be closed Monday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 28 during the week of Thanksgiving.

Upon reopening on Monday, Dec. 1, the Municipal Court will begin operating from the new Public Safety Facility located at 365 Clearwater Drive, Ste. 100, in Kerrville.  Normal business hours will resume Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. when the Court reopens at the new location.

Individuals needing to make a payment, ask questions regarding a citation, or seek other court services are encouraged to visit in person beginning Dec.1, view the Municipal Court’s webpage or contact the Municipal Court at 830-257-2388.

Written by: Michelle Layton

