The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, and the City secretary’s office will be closed Monday, September 2 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. Anyone needing assistance can email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at Shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.

All city parks and the Parks and Recreation office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will remain open on Labor Day.

Municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 3.

