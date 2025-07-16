City of Kerrville permits still required – permit fees will be waived

AD

The City of Kerrville’s Building Department/Planning & Development Services Department wants to remind residents and business owners that permits are still required for any repair work associated with recent flood damage. However, to support recovery efforts and ease the burden on those affected, the city is waiving all permit fees for flood-related repairs.

Obtaining the proper permits ensures that repair work meets building safety standards and helps protect homeowners and the community from potential future hazards. Permits are especially important for electrical, structural, and plumbing repairs to ensure they are completed safely and correctly.

There will be no cost for these flood-related permits, but they must still be obtained prior to beginning any repair work. This waiver applies only to repairs directly associated with documented flood damage and does not cover unrelated renovations or new construction.

To apply for a flood damage repair permit or for more information, contact the City of Kerrville’s Development Services at (830) 258-1514, or visit www.mygovernmentonline.org to apply for a permit.

