AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville receives Transparency Stars recognition

todayNovember 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Texas Comptroller announced this week that the City of Kerrville received both the Traditional Finance Transparency Star and the Debt Obligation Transparency Star from the Comptroller’s office.  The Data Analysis and Transparency Division of the Comptroller’s office completed its annual review of the Traditional Finances and Debt Obligations transparency information and verified that the city’s financial transparency information continues to meet the criteria for this prestigious recognition.

The State of Texas Transparency Stars program recognizes local governments for going above and beyond in their transparency efforts.  The program recognizes government entities that open their books in regards to traditional finances, as well as providing clear financial information to citizens via summaries, visualizations, and downloadable data.

The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to create consistent reporting requirements and recognize cities, counties, school districts, and special purpose districts that go above and beyond in their transparency efforts.

The City of Kerrville’s transparency information is currently posted on the city’s website:  www.kerrvilletx.gov/1599/Traditional-Finances.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%