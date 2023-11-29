City of Kerrville receives Transparency Stars recognition

AD

The Texas Comptroller announced this week that the City of Kerrville received both the Traditional Finance Transparency Star and the Debt Obligation Transparency Star from the Comptroller’s office. The Data Analysis and Transparency Division of the Comptroller’s office completed its annual review of the Traditional Finances and Debt Obligations transparency information and verified that the city’s financial transparency information continues to meet the criteria for this prestigious recognition.

The State of Texas Transparency Stars program recognizes local governments for going above and beyond in their transparency efforts. The program recognizes government entities that open their books in regards to traditional finances, as well as providing clear financial information to citizens via summaries, visualizations, and downloadable data.

The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to create consistent reporting requirements and recognize cities, counties, school districts, and special purpose districts that go above and beyond in their transparency efforts.

The City of Kerrville’s transparency information is currently posted on the city’s website: www.kerrvilletx.gov/1599/Traditional-Finances.

