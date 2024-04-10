AD
Local News

City of Kerrville recognized as U.S. Best-in-Class Employer

todayApril 10, 2024

After participating in Gallagher’s 2023 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey, the City of Kerrville was identified as an organization that excelled in implementing successful strategies for managing people and programs.  Specifically, Kerrville was recognized for its comprehensive framework for strategically investing in benefits, compensation and employee communication to support the health, financial security and career growth of its employees at a sustainable cost structure.

“Being recognized as a 2023 Best-in-Class employer by Gallagher is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our team,” Assistant City Manager Kim Meismer said.  Meismer added, “Through the provision of exceptional cost-effective benefits, maintaining competitive compensation, and fostering transparent communication, we empower our employees to thrive.  Their success fuels ours, making this recognition not just an achievement but a shared celebration of our dedication to excellence in every aspect of our organization.”

Designations like Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Employer help current and potential employees understand and appreciate an organization’s workplace culture and people strategy, according to the release.  Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in roughly 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Written by: Michelle Layton

