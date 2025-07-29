City of Kerrville road closures notice

AD

Due to a gas leak, the City of Kerrville Street Division has closed the intersection of Water Street and Francisco Lemos Street. Repairs are estimated to take two days.

Quinlan Street between Highway 27 and Jefferson Street will also be closed due to a gas leak. Repairs are estimated to take one day.

Detour signs are in place. Public safety personnel should consider alternate routes. Postal service and trash pickup may be scheduled for another day in this area.

The City will keep residents updated on the reopening of this roadway.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

