City of Kerrville set to release 2024 Solid Waste Calendars

The 2024 Residential Solid Waste Calendars will be mailed Friday, December 8 to all city residential customers who receive solid waste services through the City of Kerrville. Calendars are being sent to the mailing address noted on each customer’s utility account and will be color coded for simplified understanding of the collection schedule.

Calendars will also include instructions for time frames, proper placement of trash carts, recycling, and information regarding the Bulk Waste collection and drop off.

Calendars will be available for view on the City of Kerrville website beginning January 1, 2024 at www.kerrvilletx.gov. For additional information, call (830) 258-1221.

