CLEAR Alert issued for missing Kerrville woman

todayFebruary 3, 2026

A CLEAR Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety as police search for a missing woman last seen Monday night in Kerrville.  The Kerrville Police Dept. says April Whitley, 38, was last seen around 9:51 p.m. on February 2, in the 200 block of Clay Street.

Whitley is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a  white and pink sweater, blue jeans, and open-toed shoes.  Police say she may be traveling in a white 2006 Honda Civic with Texas license plate CSY9006.

Police are also searching for Anthony Harwell, 35, in connection with Whitley’s disappearance.  He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.  Harwell was last seen wearing a white and black hat, black and white jacket, blue jeans, and boots.

Authorities believe Harwell may be driving the same white 2006 Honda Civic, which has a damaged right rear quarter panel.  He was last seen in Kerrville.  Law enforcement officials say they believe Whitley’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kerrville Police Department at (830) 257-8181.

Written by: Michelle Layton

