AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Coalition of Natural Resource experts met Friday in Comfort

todayJuly 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Members of a growing alliance of natural resources organizations gathered in Comfort on Friday, stressing the loss of life and property.  They are now calling on local and state leaders to take action and prioritize smarter land management.

As search efforts continue for flood victims, the coalition is encouraging those impacted to stand up and advocate for measures to increase public safety across floodplains.

Lawmakers will gather in Austin starting Monday for the beginning of a special legislative session, which will prioritize improving early warning systems and other preparedness infrastructure in flood-prone areas.

“Sometimes tough love is love and that’s what we’re here to truly represent is the heart of the matter, which is to save lives, especially to save those innocent lives that are not choosing to put themselves into harms way,” said Ben Eldredge with the Heart of Texas Conservancy.  “The surest way of protecting human lives is to keep residential and commercial lodging out of the 100-year floodplain,” Eldridge said.

The coalition says that while extreme weather events cannot be prevented, the human and ecological impacts can be minimized through smarter planning and better coordination between developers, planners, and conservationalists.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%