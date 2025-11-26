CodeRED alert system experiencing outage

AD

The CodeRED emergency alert system is experiencing a “cyber incident” resulting in a nationwide service outage, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said this week. The vendor is working to resolve the issue and restore full service. Until CodeRED is back online, KCSO said the county is relying on Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) alerts.

The alerts include Wireless Emergency Alerts to mobile phones, Emergency Alert System messages to televisions and radios and National Weather Service warnings, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Kerr County encourages all residents to ensure that emergency alert notifications are turned on in their mobile phone settings so they can continue receiving IPAWS alerts during this outage,” the sheriff’s office said.

